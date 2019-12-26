Maryland man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met on a dating app

article

A District Heights man has been arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app.

Police say on Christmas Eve at around 3:30 a.m., Prince George's County police detectives responded to a hospital in Washington, D.C. after receiving a report of a sexual assault that had occurred earlier that morning.

An investigation revealed that a woman met 23-year-old Michael Crutchfield II a few hours prior to the alleged assault on a dating app. Authorities say the two agreed to have Crutchfield pick the woman up from her home.

After meeting, Crutchfield drove the woman to a parking garage in Temple Hills, identified himself as a police officer and threatened her with a gun before sexually assaulting her, according to authorities. After the assault, Crutchfield drove the woman back home.

Police say Crutchfield was later identified and arrested at his home.

Crutchfield was previously employed as a special police officer who was working for a private company in D.C. Police say he is not a police officer and he does not work for any law enforcement agency.

He has been charged with first and second-degree rape, perverted practice, the use of a firearm in a violent crime and related charges. He is currently being held without bond.