Maryland lawmaker receives harsh tweets after users confuse him for actor Will Smith

The world continues to talk about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, and unfortunately for one Maryland lawmaker, that has meant unwanted attention on his Twitter feed.

Maryland State Senator Will Smith has been getting a lot of reactions about the slap from Twitter users who are mistaking him for the actor.

Maryland's Will Smith is a Democrat who has represented Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly since 2015.

Since the slapping incident Sunday, many Twitter users have been tweeting at Will Smith, the State Senator, expressing their displeasure at the actor Will Smith's actions.

One user even expressed anger that the slap ruined their family's Oscars party. The user wrote "I was watching that with my friends and entire family," and added that after the slap "everyone is crying and screaming and my wife left with the kids."

Most of the tweets expressed anger and disappointment at the slap, but one user did come to Will Smith's defense, albeit the wrong Will Smith.

Thankfully, other users who were not confused about the names came to the State Senator's defense. They pointed out that the Twitter users were directing their anger and tweets at the wrong person, and even joked about how nice Maryland Senator Will Smith is.

The tweets come after the Actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday night. The slap happened after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. In 2018, the actress married to Will Smith announced that she had been diagnosed with alopecia, an autoimmune condition characterized by rapid hair loss.

Since the slap, Will Smith has publicly apologized for his actions and sources claim both Rock and Smith have ended their feud.