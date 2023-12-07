Maryland is one of the most 'sex-savvy' states according to new study

A new study took a look at search volume for sex-related terms around the country to find which states are the most "sex-savvy."

The research by MattressNextDay found that Maryland is the third most "sex-savvy" state, with New York and California coming in first and second.

According to the study, each Maryland resident averages about 176 sex-related search queries each month. Top searches in the state include terms like "sexual positions", "BDSM" and "anal."

West Virginians search for sex the least, with just 1.2% of residents searching for sex-related terms every month.

