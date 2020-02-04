Maryland health officials testing for second possible case of coronavirus

article

The Maryland Health Department announced Tuesday a second state resident has met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) criteria for the testing of coronavirus. Last week, the first person tested in the state received a negative result.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The health department did not mention where the resident lives within the state or release any further information. There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Maryland at this time.

FILE - Construction workers rest on building materials as new hospitals are built to tackle the coronavirus on January 28, 2020 in Wuhan, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

On Monday, the death toll in mainland China from the virus rose to 425, with the total number of cases then standing at 20,438.

The new figures come after the country opened a new hospital built in 10 days, infused cash into tumbling financial markets and further restricted people's movement in hopes of containing the rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact.

The Associated Press contributed to this report