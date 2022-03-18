Maryland Governor signs bill pausing state's gas tax Friday

Some relief at the gas pump could be on the way for drivers in Maryland after Governor Larry Hogan signed a bill Friday that paused the gas tax in the state.

State lawmakers gave the bill final approval earlier on Friday.

The bill would suspend Maryland’s gas tax of 36 cents a gallon for 30 days. It's estimated this move will save Maryland drivers around $100 million and could draw customers from bordering states. Lawmakers hope the move will lower gas prices by the weekend.

"The reality is that the 47 members of the state senate [and] 141 of the Maryland house of delegates are regular people. I went to the gas pump Saturday, and I spent 104 dollars at the gas pump," said Maryland State Senator Cory McCray.

This is possible because Maryland has a projected budget surplus of more than $7.5 billion.

Right now, this would be a 30-day tax holiday, but Comptroller Peter Franchot would like it to be extended to 90 days.

The measure comes as governors and state lawmakers around the nation have been calling to suspend gas taxes, because of skyrocketing prices that could go up even higher after the country cut off Russian oil imports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.