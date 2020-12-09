Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he was targeted by unemployment insurance scammers

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on Wednesday that he and several members of his administration were targeted by unemployment insurance fraudsters.

In July, Maryland officials discovered a massive unemployment insurance scheme involving some $501 million.

Investigators discovered 10s of thousands of fraudulent claims that used stolen identities and personal information acquired from previous breaches.

The governor noted that Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford had also been targeted by the scammers.

According to Hogan, the “fraudulent claims were immediately blocked, and a comprehensive investigation is underway.”

The governor used the occasion to remind Marylanders that anyone can become a target.

“This kind of fraud truly can happen to anyone, and we need to remain vigilant. We are working closely with our state and federal law enforcement officials to ensure that these criminals are brought to justice,” Hogan said via Twitter.

If you think you’ve been targeted, you can report it by emailing the Department of Unemployment insurance.

