Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says country would be ‘better off’ without President Trump

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan joined numerous elected officials nationwide on Thursday to condemn the chaos that erupted on Capitol Hill as Congress convened to count the Electoral College votes that would cement President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Hogan – who has regularly criticized the White House’s response to the coronavirus crisis – also condemned President Donald Trump’s conduct during the incident.

"I think there’s no question that America would be better off if the President would resign or be removed from office," said Hogan, who is also a Republican widely rumored to be considering a 2024 run at the Oval Office.

Senator Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi have called on Trump’s removal from office, and many are imploring Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president.

The governor described the incident as a "heinous and violent assault" and promised that Maryland would stand with the U.S. and democracy.

"I just want to assure all Americans that the state of Maryland will do anything and everything we possibly can to secure the core of our nation’s capital."

On Wednesday, the governor said Maryland would deploy around 500 National Guard members, as well as 200 State Troopers.

"They may have shattered windows, but they will not shatter our democracy," Hogan said.

Maryland’s deployment compliments similar commitments from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Virginia.

