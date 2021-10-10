Maryland Governor Larry Hogan opens ‘Koreatown’ in Ellicott City

Ellicott City welcomed a new neighborhood into its city limits on Friday when Governor Larry Hogan officially opened "Koreatown."

The governor and First Lady Yumi Hogan christened the new neighborhood christened in the midst of the city’s traditional Korean-American Community on Saturday.

South Korea’s Ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-hyuck and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined the state’s first couple at the event.

The area is marked by two Korean palace-style signs with pillars and a tiled roof.

It comprises the five-mile stretch along Route 40 in Ellicott City that is home to 170 Korean businesses. The area, which the governor dedicated as ‘Korean Way’ in 2016, is home to roughly 12,000 Korean-Americans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

