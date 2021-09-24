Maryland Governor Hogan announces immediate authorization of COVID-19 booster shots

Governor Larry Hogan has announced the immediate authorization of COVID-19 booster shots.

Hogan's authorization can after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans.

On Friday Governor Hogan issued the following statement:

"While this action was long overdue, I am glad that the federal government has finally approved booster shots for seniors and high-risk individuals. It is a significant step toward providing additional protection for our most vulnerable residents, and supports the data-based decision we made earlier this month to move ahead on booster shots for seniors in congregate settings.

"Maryland has already administered more than 50,000 additional doses, and we have both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one. We have mobilized a robust network of vaccination providers, including pharmacies, primary care providers, mobile clinics, community health centers, and local health departments.

"In line with our federal partners, state health officials have issued a bulletin directing vaccine providers to immediately make booster shots available to eligible Marylanders who received their second Pfizer dose at least six months ago. In addition, we are encouraging providers to conduct outreach to previously vaccinated individuals. If you received your second Pfizer dose at least six months ago, you should strongly consider getting a booster shot.

"This is important progress, but we continue to press the federal government to issue clear guidance for individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. And with students back in classrooms, it is critical that the federal government expedite approval of vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds.

"Lastly, I want to again thank the millions of Marylanders who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated. We have had one of the strongest health and economic recoveries in the nation by following the science and leading the way, which is exactly what we will continue to do."