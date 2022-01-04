Maryland Gov. Hogan: 30-day state of emergency activated amid COVID-19 surge

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Implemented a temporary 30-day state of emergency amid the latest COVID-19 surge that has swamped hospitals across the state and pushed case numbers to record highs.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Hogan made the announcement Tuesday at a press conference.

Hogan said the state of emergency and additional executive orders will hopefully give the state additional resources to deal with the surge.

Advertisement

The governor is also expected to call on the federal government to help provide additional tests.