Maryland Gas Tax: Hogan, comptroller, urge each other to ease high gas prices

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot are urging each other to take steps to ease high gas prices by suspending fuel taxes.

Hogan, a Republican, called on the comptroller Monday to take steps to "halt or minimize" an annual automatic gas-tax increase.

A spokeswoman for Franchot says the comptroller cannot unilaterally suspend the increase.

The comptroller, who's a Democrat, also urged the governor in a letter to "immediately proclaim a State of Energy Emergency" to suspend the state’s motor fuel tax until September.

But the governor’s office says the law cited by the comptroller applies to supply shortages, not taxes and fees.