Maryland father, stepson charged with assaulting officers at Jan. 6 riot

A father and stepson duo from Maryland have been arrested and charged with felonies for attacking law officers during the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Douglas Wyatt, 49, and his stepson, Jacob Michael Therres, 25, from Fallston, Md., were arrested on Nov. 14 and charged with two felonies for assaulting and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, alongside five other misdemeanors.

During the attack, Wyatt and Therres yelled obscenities at officers and used chemical sprays on them. At one point, Wyatt handed a plank to Therres who struck an officer in the head, giving him sustained medical injuries.

In the months since the riot, nearly a thousand people have been arrested in association with the event that was called an "attempted coup" by the Jan. 6 House committee that investigated the affair.

Wyatt and Therres made their first appearance in court today on Nov. 16, as the case started its prosecution process led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice.

Anyone with tips can call (800) 225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.