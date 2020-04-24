Maryland Emergency Management Agency issues warning against disinfectant injection

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency issued an alert on Friday warning people to refrain from injecting disinfectant under any circumstances.

The warning came one day after President Donald Trump suggested that he wondered about the prospect during a White House press briefing on the coronavirus crisis.

Trump noted Thursday that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered aloud if they could be injected into people, saying the virus “does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

MEMA indicated that it had received “several” such phone calls.

Friday morning, Lysol warned people that ingesting or injecting such products could be very dangerous.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” said the statement from Reckitt Benckiser.

The President has since suggested that he was being sarcastic.