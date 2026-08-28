Maryland crops limited for apple picking season due to spring cold snap

The Brief Apple picking season may be limited after a spring cold snap damaged Maryland crops. Some Maryland counties saw historic losses to apple, peach and barley crops. Orchards are holding shorter pick-your-own-apple events this year.



Apple picking season in Maryland will be limited after a spring frost led to a severe loss of crops.

During the cold snap in mid-April, temperatures dropped into the low 20s following weeks of unseasonably warm weather. The freeze occurred alongside severe drought conditions, and prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue a Disaster Declaration.

Cold snap damaged crops

What we know:

The cold snap caused historic damage to crops across multiple Maryland counties, according to the governor’s office.

Nearly 94% of apple crops, 99% of peach crops, and 98% of barley crops were lost in some counties, the Maryland Farm Service Agency found.

A total of 12 Maryland counties were designated as primary natural disaster areas, including Montgomery, Frederick and Howard.

Apple picking season

Now, with apple picking season around the corner, orchards in the region warn that crops are limited, meaning the season may be shorter. Some farms have canceled their pick-your-own-apple season altogether.

"There’s going to be a smaller variety of options that you’re going to have at these farms. There’s nothing farmers can do about it," said Mike Scheffel with the Montgomery County Office of Agriculture. "They try the best they can, but when temperatures get to 20 degrees or lower for several hours, increases are going to happen, and it kills the plants."

Tyler Butler with Butler’s Orchard in Germantown, Maryland, said they are salvaging the season, something a lot of farmers have not been able to do.

"We did find some apples," he said. "We’ve got crimson crisp apples for picking. It’s going to be short. It’s going to be sweet, but it’s going to be good."

The orchard’s pick-your-own-apples season will be open for Labor Day weekend and will continue while supplies last.

Dig deeper:

In response to the cold snap, Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s office directed the State Department of Agriculture to waive certain crop minimums for local wineries and help channel federal relief funds, along with establishing an irrigation task force.

The USDA’s Farm Service Agency made emergency loans available to eligible farmers.