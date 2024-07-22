Maryland cowboy searching for stolen horse trailer

article

A real-life cowboy is on the lookout for clues after his horse trailer was reportedly stolen from Piscataway Horse Farm in Prince George’s County.

Police say the trailer was taken between 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, and noon on Sunday, July 14.

Investigators confirmed the theft occurred at the farm but noted the absence of surveillance cameras in the area, except for one down the street, which did not capture any useful footage.

Jason Davis, a Clinton resident and the trailer’s owner, expressed his frustration and loss.

"Sunday, I pulled back up to the stable and I realized that the trailer was gone. For a hot second, I thought maybe somebody borrowed it, but then I was like, ‘Oh, it’s locked up, somebody done stole it," Davis told FOX 5.

The stolen trailer, valued between $11,000 and $12,000, contained equipment worth an additional $3,000 to $4,000.

Davis, who has been a cowboy in the DMV area for 15 years, described the trailer as containing his "whole career."

Davis shared pictures of the trailer with FOX 5, hoping someone might recognize it or have information on its whereabouts.

Despite the setback, he noted the support from the horsing community as he prepares for upcoming shows.

Prince George’s County police confirmed the theft, and they are investigating.

Davis emphasized that while the trailer is insured, many of the items collected over the years are irreplaceable.

"All of my equipment, just shy of my saddle … My saddles are the only thing that's at my house. Everything else; the bridles, ropes, spurs, chest plates… I mean everything that I've acquired probably in the last 15 years is inside that trailer," Davis said.

FOX 5 reached out to the Piscataway Horse Farm for comment, and we are awaiting a response.