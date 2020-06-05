Maryland community celebrates WWII veteran's 105th birthday

One of the oldest members of a Maryland assisted living facility turned 105 years old and was honored with a car parade, proclamation from the Mayor's office and special salute from current military.

Robert Lee Cox fought in World War II and Korea, he was an important part of the integration party in the army.

To honor the beloved veteran on his monumental day, Capital Caring health in College Park planned a car parade surprise for Cox.

With help from local first responders, a steady stream of sirens filled the neighborhood.

"He loves music, especially jazz." Diane Monroe, Mr. Cox's caregiver tells FOX 5.

Current military members joined the birthday festivities and offered special salutes to Cox.

“Any time I meet former veterans I feel like there’s this kinship.” Sgt. 1st Class Lourdes Minor said, “There’s this camaraderie and it’s a feeling of ‘I see you and I understand.’”

There was not a dry eye when Cox spoke.

"I thank God for all of you," Cox said in his speech.

He even told his caregiver that he’s not done just yet, not even close!

