Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments.
Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October 25. They will remain open until the funds have been exhausted.
The city says it is partnering with LiveStories (FORWARD) to administer $2.1 million in COVID-19 relief funds to provide the one-time, lump-sum payments.
In order to be eligible:
- Household income must be less than $50,000.
- Must be located within the boundaries of Takoma Park, Maryland (address cannot be a PO Box or an address that leads to a shipping center as their physical location).
More information about how to apply can be found online.