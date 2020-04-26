Maryland car wash owner charged for violating stay-at-home order

A Maryland car was owner was criminally charged for violating Governor Larry Hogan's executive order to close all non-essential businesses.

Maryland State Police said Muhammad Usman Arsad was told to hault operations after a complaint was received.

Days later, officials said troopers responded to the Sparkle Car Wash in Waldorf again and observed the car wash still open for business.



Arsad was charged criminally for willfully violating the governor's executive order, which is classified as a misdemeanor offense that carries a maximum fine of $5,000 and up to one year in jail, according to a press release.

The governor's order includes includes automatic drive through, touchless and manual self-service car washes.