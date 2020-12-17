Maryland Capital Crescent Trail assault suspect pleads guilty

A Maryland man who was caught on camera attacking and yelling at people on the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda over the summer pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Anthony Brennan pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree assault – and will be sentenced in February, according to the Washington Post.

During the incident on the Capital Crescent Trail, Brennan was seen berating young people who were posting Black Lives Matter signs along the trail.

At the time of Brennan’s arrest, investigators said he pushed his bicycle toward a male victim, causing him to fall to the ground.

