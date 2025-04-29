Maryland AG continues investigation into deadly police-involved shooting at National Harbor

The Brief The Maryland Attorney General's Office is continuing to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting. It happened at National Harbor on Easter Sunday. The AG's Office says two officers opened fire on a knife-wielding man that allegedly was coming at them. Body-worn camera footage of the shooting is expected to be released in the coming weeks.



The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is launching an independent investigation just one day after an officer-involved shooting in Prince George's County. Police are looking into a stabbing and fire as part of the investigation.

The backstory:

The Maryland AG says their independent investigations division is looking into every detail of what unfolded in National Harbor on the morning of Sunday, April 20.

At 10 a.m., two officers opened fire on a knife-wielding man that allegedly was coming at them. But the incident started around 8:30 a.m. at a nearby apartment complex.

Prince George's County police say there was some sort of domestic incident where the suspect stabbed a man and woman and then set the apartment they were in on fire. Police say it's unclear how they all knew each other.

No injuries were reported but 14 people were displaced, including six children, because of that fire and then 90 minutes later, the county got several 911 calls.

When they arrived, officers came into contact with the suspect, who was armed with a knife.

READ MORE:

What they're saying:

Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz says the suspect moved towards an officer, and that's when two officers opened fire. The suspect was struck an unknown number of times.

"It’s so unfortunate that it happened on a beautiful Easter Sunday and beautiful National Harbor and I don’t want to speculate but I think it’s important that we pay attention to mental health issues, families knowing what’s going on with their loved ones, so that we can live in a peaceful no violent world without these incidents," Chief Aziz said.

No officers were hurt, nor anyone at National Harbor.

Chief Aziz did add that police have come into contact with this suspect before. He was shot and rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Local perspective:

With this all taking place on a holiday weekend in broad daylight, many were left shaken.

"We walk out here all the time. We’re always alert when we’re walking. Sometimes it’s dark, sometimes it’s light and it’s disturbing to know the mental capacity of people," one Prince George's County woman said. "We have to be vigilant."

Police have not identified who the suspect is, but do say he lives in the area.

The AG's office will be analyzing body camera video, which should be released in the coming weeks.