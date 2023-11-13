Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, dies at 86

Former president Donald Trump's older sister Maryanne Trump Barry has died, FOX News reports, citing the New York City Police Department.

Barry died Monday at her Upper East Side home.

Barry was a former federal judge and retired in 2019.

Donald Trump, Maryanne Trump, and Robert Trump were seen during the opening of Donald Trump's Taj Mahal Casino in April 1990 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

She was often seen as a protector of the former president, though in recent years secret audio recordings of Barry saying Trump had "no principles" were released after they were made by Trump's niece, Mary Trump.

Maryanne Trump Barry was 86.

This is a developing story and will be updated.