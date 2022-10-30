Marine Corps Marathon returns in-person to DC region for first time in 3 years

article

Thousands of runners showed up on Sunday for the first in-person Marine Corps Marathon held in three years.

The 47th annual marathon kicked off early Sunday morning on Virginia Route 110 between Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon.

Approximately 20,000 runners took the part in the race. The course took runners through Rosslyn, across the Key Bridge into D.C., through Georgetown, Rock Creek Park and the National Mall before the race wrapped up in Crystal City in Virginia.

Sunday’s race was the first time the event has been held in person in the D.C. area since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For spectators of the race, organizers made sure there were plenty of spots to take in the race. Some of these spots included the Lincoln Memorial, Smithsonian museums along the National Mall and the Marine Corps War Memorial.

FOX 5 spoke with several spectators about what showing up for the race and their loved ones meant.

"It's really important because when you're running this type of race, when you see that person you love, it gives you the inspiration to finish the race," one spectator said.

Another added, "it kind of gives people motivation to keep going, it's a good sign of support and it's always a good cause to show up."

The race officially concluded at 3 p.m.

Marathon organizers have not released the official results declaring a winner in the race.