Marine Corps Base Quantico says all clear, shelter in place order lifted

Marine Corps Base Quantico is all clear following a shelter in place order issued Thursday afternoon.

Officials posted the shelter in place order announcement on Twitter just before 1:20 p.m. Thursday, halting all inbound and outbound traffic.

"Marine Corps Base Quantico personnel are advised to shelter in place. More information will be provided when available," read the tweet.

According to Twitter, an unknown situation is being investigated in the vicinity of Lyman Park.

MCBQ says a statement with more details will be released.

