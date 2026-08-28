The Brief 63rd‑year commemoration begins as Friday marks the anniversary on the National Mall. Theme is "Defend the Vote" as organizers continue the fight for civil rights and economic justice. Work remains unfinished as leaders and guests gather for the demonstration.



Friday marks the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic March on Washington, and the 63rd‑year commemoration will begin on the National Mall, where Dr. King delivered his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez said this year’s march will start on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, with the theme "Defend the Vote." Organizers say they are continuing the fight for civil rights and economic justice while also responding to recent Supreme Court rulings that weakened the Voting Rights Act and affected redistricting.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is among the notable guests expected to speak. The Human Rights Campaign has been mobilizing participants, and spokesperson Ramiro Sarmiento joined the occasion.

Reverend Al Sharpton and the National Action Network, along with members of the King family, are leading the demonstration. Organizers say they are still marching because the work remains unfinished.

Members of Congress will also attend. The event began at 9 a.m., with keynote speakers expected closer to 11 a.m. and the march set to get underway around 1 p.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ March on Washington 63rd anniversary focused on voting rights, unfinished work