Manassas man pleads guilty to fatal 2019 shooting

A Manassas man who allegedly shot and killed a victim in a Chantilly parking lot in 2019 has pleaded guilty.

Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano announced on Friday that Steven Green, 55, pled guilty to manslaughter and malicious wounding in the killing of Miguel Leiva Hernandez. Green's March trial ended in a hung jury.

Green was cleaning the Chantilly Park Shopping Center parking lot on May 24, 2019 when he had an altercation with Hernandez's girlfriend, Myra Osorio Cordero, who was standing outside a restaurant.

Green used his leaf blowers to send debris toward Osorio Cordero and, after they exchanged words, hit her in the face with one of the leaf blowers.

Leiva Hernandez saw Osorio Cordero bleeding profusely and followed Green into the parking lot where a physical struggled occurred and Green shot Leiva Hernandez once in the chest, killing him.

Green will be sentenced on Sept. 1.