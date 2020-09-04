Manassas fireworks show to mark end of summer

Some residents and businesses in Northern Virginia are gearing up for a fireworks show!



Manassas will hold it's Fourth of July fireworks show Saturday. The city says it’s a toned-down version, celebrating the end of summer.

Social distancing and mandatory masks will be in effect.

Saturday’s fireworks show comes after July 4th fireworks shows were canceled across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic – Manassas was no exception.

In fact, FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports the city is using the fireworks they were planning to use Independence Day.

The Manassas Museum lawn has circles drawn in the grass to help with social distancing should people wish to watch from there.

Ultimately, city leaders are encouraging residents to stay home and watch.

Restaurants in the downtown Manassas area will be open with socially distanced outdoor dining.

Masks are required for those coming to watch, but the hope is that most onlookers will watch from the safety of their homes or cars.

The fireworks show will start at 8 p.m. tomorrow. FOX 5 has learned the display will take about nine minutes.