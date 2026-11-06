Man wounded in Arlington Mill shooting, police searching for gunman

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The Brief A man was shot Thursday night along the 5100 block of 8th Road South in Arlington. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Investigators say a shooter walked up to the man outside, opened fire, and ran away.



A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot outside in Arlington Thursday night, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 5100 block of 8th Road South in the Arlington Mill neighborhood just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound and provided emergency medical care. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators said the victim was outside when another person approached him, fired a gun, and ran from the area.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the shooter or identified the injured man. It is not yet clear what led up to the gunfire or whether the two people knew each other.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with home security footage, photos, or details about the incident is urged to call the Arlington County Police tip line at 703-228-4180 or email ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).