Man, woman found dead in Ashburn neighborhood

A man and woman were found dead at an Ashburn home Tuesday morning.

According to the Loudoun County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to the 20060 block of Old Line Terrace shortly before 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call related to a deceased adult male located outside the residence.

Upon further investigation, a woman was also found deceased inside the home. There were no other occupants inside the residence.

Authorities have not released the identities of the two adults at this time. The investigation is being handled by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.