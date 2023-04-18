Man with machete arrested for threatening Waldorf churchgoers, using racial slurs

A man armed with a machete has been arrested and charged after threatening parishioners at a church in Waldorf and using racial slurs.

Officers responded to a church in the 5100 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf on Sunday around 9:13 a.m. as churchgoers were setting up for a service.

The victims, who were familiar with the man, were able to convince him to leave the church and go outside.

As officers arrived on the scene, one of the victims pointed toward a wooded area where officers observed the suspect. Upon seeing the officers, the suspect fled into the woods.

Featured article

Officers immediately pursued the suspect on foot, giving commands for the suspect to stop. The suspect complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was armed with an 18-inch machete which was strapped across his chest.

The suspect, Kyle Michael Krawczyk, 25, of no fixed address, was charged with first-degree assault, racial–religious crimes against a group, reckless endangerment and other related charges.

PHOTO: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Krawcyzk has been detained since being taken into custody. He is being held without bond.