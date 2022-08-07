Man with BB gun arrested at Gaithersburg Target store

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland arrested a man with a BB gun after what they call a "suspicious situation" happened at a Target store in Gaithersburg Saturday night.

According to Gaithersburg Police, officers responded to the scene around 8:17 p.m. Saturday for reports of a person with a gun at the store.

The target store is located at 25 Grand Corner Avenue in the Rio shopping center.

As a result of the reports, the store was immediately evacuated and police began searching the building for the suspect.

After about an hour, police say the suspect was located and arrested. Gaithersburg Police say a BB gun was located on the suspect.

A shopper who was at the store at the time described how scary the incident was to FOX 5.

"He just said ‘get out get out you need to get out’ I couldn't ask questions because they needed to get someone in and find the person inside. I started getting nervous, it's my first time experience something like this. I was scared," said Banessa Flores.

Police said there in no ongoing threat to the public. The store has since been reopened.

The incident remains under investigation. Montgomery County Police say they are assisting Gaithersburg Police with the investigation.