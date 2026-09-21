Man in wheelchair struck and killed in hit and run, police say

Prince George’s County Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say struck and killed a man in a wheelchair early Saturday in Camp Springs before fleeing the scene.

The Brief Prince George’s County Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a man in a wheelchair Officers say the victim was crossing Allentown Road when he was hit by a dark blue or black SUV or pickup Investigators urge anyone with footage to contact police at 301‑731‑4422 and refer to case number 26‑009915



Police said the deadly hit‑and‑run was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Allentown Road. Officers said the victim was using a wheelchair to cross the roadway when he was hit by a dark blue or black SUV or pickup truck traveling northbound on Allentown Road.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash‑camera or home‑surveillance footage that may have captured the incident to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301‑731‑4422 and refer to case number 26‑009915. Officers said even footage that may seem insignificant could provide valuable information to assist investigators.