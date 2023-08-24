Man wanted in violent sexual assault in DC; attacker captured on surveillance cameras

Authorities have released images of man they say is wanted in a violent sexual assault that happened in northeast D.C.

The attack happened Wednesday, August 23 around 8:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of First Street.

Police say the man entered an occupied home and made forcible unwanted sexual contact with the victim inside. He then fled the scene.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured images of the man who is thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, with short hair, and light facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a jean jacket, red shirt, and white pants. He faces burglary sexual abuse offenses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099. A $1,000 reward is being offered in the case.