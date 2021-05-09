Man stabbed to death near DC's Eastern Market Metro station

article

A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday near the Eastern Market Metro station, police say.

Police say they responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of 8th St. SE.

They found 29-year-old Keith Frye, of Southeast D.C., dead at the scene after suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.