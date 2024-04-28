Man stabbed to death near Audi Field, suspect in custody: police

A stabbing in Southwest D.C. left a man dead and police say they have a suspect in custody.

The deadly attack happened around 6:30 p.m. Police say the man was stabbed on the 100 block of T Street here in Southwest, very close to Audi Field.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as 41-year-old Martin Gross Jr., of Northwest, D.C.

D.C. United game was set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. There was no impact on the game.

D.C. United said in a statement that this was an isolated incident and there was no ongoing threat to fans.

D.C. United’s statement points out that there was already a large police, as well as Fire and EMS presence as part of normal game-day operations, and that contributed to a swift arrest here.

The suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Wali Shabazz, of Southwest, D.C. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

