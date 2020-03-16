Man stabbed, killed at Pentagon Metro Station; suspect in custody

article

Authorities say a man was stabbed and killed Monday morning at a Metro station near the Pentagon.

The stabbing was reported at 9 a.m. on the lower level platform at Pentagon Station.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

On Monday night, Metro Transit Police said they arrested Vincent Wilson, 27, in D.C.

Wilson is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the stabbing.

