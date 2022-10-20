Slashing in Lower Manhattan subway station sends people running

article

Panic erupted among commuters after a slashing with a sword, in a Lower Manhattan subway station.

The NYPD was investigating.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in a stairwell at the Chambers Street subway station on the A/C/E Line. The station is part of the World Trade Center transit hub complex.

The sword's blade was not exposed, however the sword's cover cut the victim's face, a police source said. EMS took him to a hospital in stable condition. He is expected to recover.

The attacker remains on the loose. The only description police released is that he was wearing all-black clothing.

New York City Police were not sure if it happened on a train or on the platform.

One person at the scene said that people started sprinting out of a train when it got to the station.