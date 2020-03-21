Man shot to death on I-295 in Prince George's County, police say

article

A man was shot to death in his car Saturday afternoon on Interstate 295 in Prince George's County, police say.

Police say they responded around 12:20 p.m. Saturday on I-295 at Route 50.

That's where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in a car.

He later died at a nearby hospital.

Police did not immediately disclose any other details.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.