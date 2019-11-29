Man shot, killed on Thanksgiving in Fairfax County; police still searching for suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Authorities are still searching for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Fairfax County.
The incident was reported at an apartment complex on Dinwiddie Street in the Springfield area Thursday just after 1 p.m.
Police arrived to find 30-year-old Ever Deras-Borjas shot. He was taken to the hospital but later died.
Detectives do not believe this was a random shooting and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.
The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man in his late teens with dark curly hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-246-7800.