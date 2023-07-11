Authorities say a man was shot and killed inside an Oxon Hill convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 4400 block of Wheeler Road around 4:40 a.m. where they found the man inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Man shot, killed inside Oxon Hill convenience store

No suspects or motives have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.