Man shot, killed in parking lot of Silver Spring apartment building

A man was killed after being shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Montgomery County apartment building.

The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. at the Summit Hills Apartments in the 8500 block of 16th Street in Silver Spring.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and later pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Police believe the incident is insolated and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is continuing.