Man shot, killed during struggle with police officers in Alexandria

A man is dead after Fairfax County police said he was shot during a struggle with officers in a parking lot in Alexandria Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man was declared dead at the scene in the 6300 block of Richmond Highway.

An investigation is now underway into what exactly occured.

Richmond Highway is closed at the intersection of North Kings Highway and Shields Avenue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

