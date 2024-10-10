Man shot, killed inside Foot Locker near The Shops at Iverson mall: police

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a Foot Locker near The Shops at Iverson late Thursday afternoon.

Prince George's County Police Corporal Jones confirmed that the department received a call reporting the shooting near the mall – on Branch Avenue – just before 6:00 p.m.

Jones said the man was shot inside the Foot Locker and that he had succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and have not yet released further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident. It's currently unclear whether the murder victim is a customer or an employee.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing story. FOX 5's Shomari Stone is heading to the scene. Check back for updates.

