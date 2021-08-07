Man shot at Crystal City hotel

article

Police in Arlington County are investigating after an apparent shooting early Saturday inside a Crystal City hotel.

Officials say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds around 1:41 a.m. in the hotel's parking lot in the 1300 block of South Eads Street.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation found evidence that multiple gunshots had been fired inside the hotel. Detectives are still working to establish the events that preceded the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington County Police at (703) 228-4180.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.