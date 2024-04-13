Expand / Collapse search

Man shoots at driver's vehicle while travelling in Centreville

Updated  April 13, 2024 3:14pm EDT
Centreville
FOX 5 DC

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Fairfax County Police Department continues to investigate a shooting during a road rage incident in Centreville.

Officers took a man into custody and recovered a firearm after a roadway incident in the area of Centreville Road and Compton Road in Centreville, Virginia.

According to officers, the suspect shot at another driver's vehicle during a road rage incident. No injuries have been reported in this incident. 

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 