Man shoots at driver's vehicle while travelling in Centreville

The Fairfax County Police Department continues to investigate a shooting during a road rage incident in Centreville.

Officers took a man into custody and recovered a firearm after a roadway incident in the area of Centreville Road and Compton Road in Centreville, Virginia.

According to officers, the suspect shot at another driver's vehicle during a road rage incident. No injuries have been reported in this incident.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.