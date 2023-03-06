Man seen with gun at Annapolis Mall; police searching for suspect

article

A man was seen holding a gun at the Annapolis Mall over the weekend and police are asking for the public's help locating the suspect.

Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an armed subject with a gun at the Annapolis Mall on Saturday around 9:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Woman hit with bat outside &pizza on U Street in DC: police

A witness told police that there was an alleged verbal argument between the suspect and the victim inside the mall in front of the Kids Foot Locker just before the suspect was seen holding a gun.

Two other subjects wearing ski masks were seen with the suspect. As a witness tried to notify police of the incident, the suspect and his associates left the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his early 20s with dreadlocks. Witnesses say he was wearing a black ski mask, a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, black pants and yellow and green sneakers.

READ MORE: College Park mayor facing child pornography charges expected in court Monday

Officers canvased the area and were unable to locate either party. Anyone with information is asked to contact Anne Arundel County Police at (410) 222-1960 or (410) 222-4700.