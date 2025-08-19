Man, roommate charged in killing of 81-year-old mother in Maryland

article

The Brief A man and his roommate are facing charges in connection with the homicide of his 81-year-old mother. The woman's body was found last week. Her death was ruled a homicide, and both men were taken into custody.



An elderly woman's body was found in Montgomery County last week, and now her son and his roommate are appearing in court in connection with her death.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 18600 block of Muncaster Road in Derwood on Friday after a woman reported that Victoria Shay was missing from the home she shared with her son and his roommate.

After finding evidence that a crime occurred inside the home, investigators found the 81-year-old woman's body near Route 124 and Brink Road.

Daniel Shay, 60, had told police he had not seen his mother in four days and didn't know where she was, according to officials.

Dig deeper:

Officials say Victoria Shay's death is being investigated as a homicide. Her official autopsy results are still pending.

Daniel Shay was arrested the following day and charged with first-degree murder.

His roommate, 59-year-old Dwayne Anthony Embrey, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree. Officials say he helped dispose of the woman's body.

What's next:

Both Shay and Embrey were expected to appear in court on Tuesday,