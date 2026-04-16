Man posing as recipient steals $25K in silver bars from FedEx delivery in Rockville

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The Brief Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing $25,000 in silver bars. The suspect allegedly posed as the recipient of a FedEx delivery. The theft happened in a Rockville driveway, and the suspect remains unidentified.



Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars in silver from a delivery in Montgomery County.

What we know:

According to Montgomery County police, the theft happened on Feb. 25, in the 14000 block of Nadine Drive in Rockville.

Investigators say the suspect approached a FedEx driver and accepted a package while posing as the intended recipient.

The package contained approximately $25,000 worth of silver bars.

Police say the suspect took the delivery from the victim’s driveway and then left the scene.

Suspect description

Police describe the suspect as a Black man between 35 and 45 years old with black hair.

He was last seen wearing business casual clothing.

What's next:

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.