Man posing as recipient steals $25K in silver bars from FedEx delivery in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars in silver from a delivery in Montgomery County.
What we know:
According to Montgomery County police, the theft happened on Feb. 25, in the 14000 block of Nadine Drive in Rockville.
Investigators say the suspect approached a FedEx driver and accepted a package while posing as the intended recipient.
The package contained approximately $25,000 worth of silver bars.
Police say the suspect took the delivery from the victim’s driveway and then left the scene.
Suspect description
Police describe the suspect as a Black man between 35 and 45 years old with black hair.
He was last seen wearing business casual clothing.
What's next:
Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Montgomery County Department of Police.