Man opens fire at vehicle with infant inside, wounding driver in Woodbridge

Authorities say a man opened fire at a vehicle with a woman and infant inside striking the driver in Prince William County.

The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday on westbound Powell's Creek Boulevard near Richmond Highway in the Woodbridge area.

Police say the 25-year-old driver told them he was driving westbound on Powell's Creek when he slowed down after seeing a man in the roadway. The driver told officers that the man pulled out a firearm and shot at his vehicle multiple times.

The driver drove to the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening. The 24-year-old woman and the infant were uninjured.

Police say the victim fled the scene on foot. Officers recovered shell casings in the roadway.

The investigations continuing at this time.