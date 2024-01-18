Man missing after attacked, forced into vehicle outside Baltimore: police

Police say a man is missing after he was attacked and forced into a vehicle Wednesday night in a neighborhood outside Baltimore.

Authorities say 62-year-old Joel Edwards was in the 3500 block of Forest Hill Road in Gwynn Oak around 8:40 p.m. when an unknown person assaulted him. Edwards was then forced to get inside a vehicle that then fled the area.

Joel Edwards (Baltimore County Police)

He is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall and 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black boots, a blue long-sleeve shirt, and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.