1 woman and dog dead, 2 injured in fatal Manassas car collision

A fatal car collision left one woman and a dog dead, along with two adults injured in Manassas.

Officers responded to Yates Ford Road near Evans Ford Road in Manassas to investigate a crash. According to officers, the driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 Pickup truck was traveling westbound on Yates Ford Rd. approaching Evans Ford Rd. when a 1993 Buick Roadmaster traveling eastbound on Yates Ford Rd. entered the intersection in front of the truck’s path of travel.

The truck and Roadmaster collided within the intersection.

Officers say the driver and female passenger of the Roadmaster were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. A Pug in the Roadmaster was declared deceased on the scene. The driver has been identified as a 46-year-old man of Manassas.

The driver of the pickup truck was also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver has been identified as a 56-year-old man of Manassas.

According to officials, the female passenger who was injured in the Roadmaster died as a result of her injuries sustained during the crash. The deceased passenger has been identified as 32-year-old Jessica Lynn Randall, of Manassas.

According to officials, the driver of the Roadmaster is expected to survive.

Officials say alcohol appears to be a factor for the driver of the Roadmaster. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.